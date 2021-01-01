Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.80 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $130.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.97 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $152.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Impinj stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 108,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $424,202 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 101.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 26.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.