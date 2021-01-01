Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,214,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

