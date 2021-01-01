Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Simulations Plus also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 97,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.84, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

