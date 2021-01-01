Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report sales of $17.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $59.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.05 million to $59.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.87 million, with estimates ranging from $66.74 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

XONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

