Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Shares of ZS opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $2,064,265.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,145,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,705 shares of company stock valued at $59,363,386. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

