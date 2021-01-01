Analysts Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Price Target at $9.42

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 224,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of -977.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

