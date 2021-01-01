Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $31.50

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

EPR Properties stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.83.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15,149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

