Analysts Set GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) PT at $101.33

Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GCI Liberty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA stock remained flat at $$91.73 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. The business had revenue of $246.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. Research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

