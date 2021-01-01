Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $72.51

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,710,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,769 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.