Analysts Set Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) PT at $9.95

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

