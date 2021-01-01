Analysts Set Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) PT at $9.52

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -814.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

