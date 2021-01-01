Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $34.56

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.73. 2,394,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,676. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

