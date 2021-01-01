Analysts Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Target Price at $8.00

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

WNEB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

