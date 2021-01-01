Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Shares Down 0.2%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 30,200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.