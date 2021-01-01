Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,247,620 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group set a C$1.00 price target on Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$156.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.