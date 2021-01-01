AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROAD opened at $29.11 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

