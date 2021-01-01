AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,236 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit