AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,236 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.