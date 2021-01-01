AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $338,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 143,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

