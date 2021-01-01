AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

