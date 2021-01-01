AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,411,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,835,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $642.24 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $756.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.22.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

