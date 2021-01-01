Arcblock Trading Down 2.7% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00295307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.96 or 0.01992167 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.