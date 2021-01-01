Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

