Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0818 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ardor has a market cap of $81.76 million and $18.21 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

