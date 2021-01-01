Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.84

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $17.02. Ares Capital shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,327,707 shares trading hands.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

