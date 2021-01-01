ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director John P. Hollihan III Sells 9,721 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

