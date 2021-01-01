Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. Raymond James upgraded Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 298.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,791. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

