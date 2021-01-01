At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce sales of $494.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $503.60 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

HOME traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 1,428,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

