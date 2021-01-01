Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,286.50

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $30,286.50 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.