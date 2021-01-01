Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Achieves Market Cap of $12.12 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00033710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $5.94 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a token. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

