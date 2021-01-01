AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.39.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,622,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770,699. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.