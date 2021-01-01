Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.81. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 284,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $199.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.