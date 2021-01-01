Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.61.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,777,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

