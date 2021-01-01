Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Avalara stock opened at $164.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

