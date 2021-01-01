Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Acquires £17,457.57 in Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall purchased 4,511 shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,457.57 ($22,808.43).

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.02) on Friday. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast Plc (AVST.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

