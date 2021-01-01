Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Acquires £17,457.57 in Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall purchased 4,511 shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,457.57 ($22,808.43).

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.02) on Friday. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast Plc (AVST.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

About Avast Plc (AVST.L)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

