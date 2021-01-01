Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,769.85

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,769.85 and traded as low as $3,170.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $3,170.00, with a volume of 63,283 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,845.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,770.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £981.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, with a total value of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Insiders purchased 3,160 shares of company stock worth $9,848,115 over the last ninety days.

About Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

