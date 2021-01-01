Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAXN. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,855,795 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $100,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

