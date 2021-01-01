Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 45,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,035 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

