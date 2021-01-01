Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $51.10 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $42.83 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $84,826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,696,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

