Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.44. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 105,991 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.44.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

