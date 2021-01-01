Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.57. Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$68.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.

About Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

