Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,650 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

