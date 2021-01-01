Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) PT Raised to $90.00 at Maxim Group

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $248,000.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.