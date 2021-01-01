Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $433,102.55 and $19,126.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00298051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.02033277 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.