Better Plant Sciences (OTC:BOSQF) Trading 32.8% Higher

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (OTC:BOSQF)’s stock price traded up 32.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 716,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 251,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Better Plant Sciences Company Profile (OTC:BOSQF)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils. It also develop and acquire intellectual property for plant-based products. The company offers plant-based skin care products under Urban Juve brand name; and cannabis wellness products under Wright & Well and Jack n Jane brands.

