B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 6.6%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.15. 1,977,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,326,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

