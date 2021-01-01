BidaskClub Downgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Hold

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

NYSE DDD opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

