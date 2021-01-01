BidaskClub Downgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECOM. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

ECOM stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2,734.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 180,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

