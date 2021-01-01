BidaskClub Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

