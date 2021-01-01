BidaskClub Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $230.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
