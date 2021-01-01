BidaskClub Downgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Buy

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

