BidaskClub Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

